Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
SL Benfica v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off First LegGetty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Did he open fire on Mourinho? Mbappe's gesture ignites Real Madrid

Real Madrid
K. Mbappe
J. Mourinho
LaLiga
Spain
France
Portugal

What's the story?

Kylian Mbappé has stirred up fresh controversy in Madrid after posting pictures of himself on a treadmill and an exercise bike during his recovery from injury. It wasn't the training that caught the eye, though. A cryptic message buried in one of the images did the damage, dragging José Mourinho's comments about the professionalism of Real Madrid's players back into the spotlight.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Mbappé appeared in one of his stories smiling at the camera, with the song "Good News.. Bad Guys" playing in the background alongside the words: "Who's the bad one? The very bad one?" That opened the door to all manner of interpretations in Madrid, especially with the exercise bike on show in one of the pictures.

The image carries extra weight because of what Mourinho said recently. He spoke of the need for a footballer to be professional around the clock, warning against certain activities that could leave him exposed to injury. Riding a bicycle was one of them.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL

A player simply cannot ride a bicycle without thinking of the consequences, Mourinho argued, because a fall could cost him several matches, or in the worst case a broken leg. The point wasn't only about contracts, he explained, but about the image a player presents and his commitment to staying fit.

That was where Madrid made the link between Mbappé's picture and the Portuguese coach's remarks. The French star on an exercise bike, even as part of his physical and rehabilitation programme, brought Mourinho's words rushing back in a way that was hard to ignore.

Timing sharpened the whole thing. Mbappé is already going through a spell in which his every move is being scrutinised, having left the France national team camp with a knee injury before continuing his treatment programme outside Madrid with the club's permission.

He made no direct reference to Mourinho or his comments, and there's nothing to confirm the picture was a message aimed at him. Yet the coincidence of the bike and the cryptic lyrics handed the post plenty of room for interpretation in Madrid circles.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google