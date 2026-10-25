Did he deserve the red card? Cancelo's violent challenge sparks controversy in El Clasico

João Cancelo's clash with Real Madrid's Ivorian player Diomande sparked controversy during the Clásico against Barcelona. The latter took a heavy blow to his calf from the studs of the Portuguese full-back's boot, yet the Video Assistant Referee technology (VAR) never reviewed the incident.

Spanish newspaper "AS" reported that it happened in the 57th minute, when Cancelo caught Diomande's leg with his studs during the challenge, a moment that laid bare the force of the contact.

Website "Defensa Central" added that the Ivorian was forced off the pitch for a minute following the incident, before the match continued without any video review.

Refereeing decisions in the Clásico are once again under the microscope, especially with the video technology staying out of it, in a fixture crackling with competitiveness and tension between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Website "Archivo VAR" weighed in too. In its view, Cancelo touched his opponent's leg with his heel without using excessive force but left a scratch on the back of the leg, and it argued that referee Martínez Munuera made a major error by not showing the yellow card.