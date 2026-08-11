NEC's line-up for the return leg of their Champions League qualifier is in. Philippe Sandler is fit enough to start against Olympiakos. UEFA list Dusan Tadic in central midfield, although Ziggo Sport and Voetbalzone expect Noé Lebreton to play there. Either way, Dick Schreuder has gone with a very attacking line-up, with holding midfielder Jamiro Monteiro dropped to the bench due to physical overload. The match starts at 7.30pm and can be watched live on Ziggo Sport 1.

Gonzalo Crettaz starts in goal and will look for another clean sheet after last week's 0-0 draw. Ahead of him is a back three of Tobias Storm, Sandler and Deveron Fonville. Sandler did not train with the group on Monday, but that was mainly precautionary.

On the right of midfield, Sami Ouaissa must provide the creativity, while Clement Bischoff, who has made an excellent start to the season, gets the chance to show his qualities on the left.

Darko Nejasmic and Noé Lebreton line up in central midfield. Schreuder is very satisfied with Monteiro, but has left the Cape Verde international on the bench to prevent physical overload for the newcomer.

Further forward, Tjaronn Chery and Tadic are deployed as 'number tens' to supply the through balls for striker Linssen, who had to settle for a place on the bench against Telstar at the weekend but now returns to the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Bram Nuytinck is back in the NEC squad. The 36-year-old centre-back has recovered from the ankle injury he suffered in April and starts on the bench.

The winner of this two-legged tie will face the winner of FK Bodø/Glimt v Union Sint-Gillis in the Champions League play-offs. After a spectacular finale in Belgium, the first leg finished 3-3.

NEC line-up: Crettaz; Storm, Sandler, Fonville; Ouaissa, Nejasmic, Lebreton, Bischoff; Chery, Tadic; Linssen.

Olympiakos line-up: Popovic; Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Onyemaechi; Dani García, Hezze; Gelson Martins, Gustavo Sá, João Silva, El Kaabi.