Dick Schreuder is very outspoken about Dusan Tadic's remarkable interview

Dick Schreuder spoke to ESPN before Ajax v NEC and responded to Dusan Tadic's remarkable interview earlier this week. The coach has a very clear view on it.

In an interview with NU.nl, Tadic made it clear his love for Ajax remains strong. But he did not stop there. He also made a few pointed remarks about his current situation at NEC. "I regularly make preparatory actions and don’t get the ball. Or I don’t get it back after a few touches. Then apparently my brain works too fast. I find it hard, I’m often battling with myself and then there’s a storm in my head," the veteran said, among other things.

Schreuder then responded on ESPN: "Yes, at the time he played for Ajax, there was of course a fantastic team there. So I can understand it a little as well, it is also about the way he says it. It also matters in exactly what context he said it."

He added: "There is a much broader story behind it than how it appears there. There are always multiple parties involved. We are just trying to keep it calm, approach it calmly. We will continue working on it tomorrow," said the NEC coach.

Suggestions that Tadic's comments had also gone down badly with his team-mates were dismissed by Schreuder. "From what I can see from the group... They’re sitting at the table together, they’ve laughed. Then it is pretty clear to me."

As Schreuder sees it, NEC are still in the middle of a wider rebuild. "Look, we are in the middle of a whole new process at the club. Since the summer, that is clear. With a lot of new players, a lot of youth, young talents... There are a great many things we need to do better, need to change."

He finished by underlining Tadic's importance to that process. "I see Dusan as a big part of that, just like Linssen, Chery, Sandler, Nuytinck. Those boys were all brought in to help NEC grow. I see that with Dusan every day as well, and I really see nothing strange and nothing wrong," Schreuder concluded.