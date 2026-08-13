Painful scenes returned for Moroccan football on home soil, the Atlas Lionesses surrendering their place in the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final to Cameroon after a 3-1 penalty shootout defeat. The match had ended goalless.

The manner of the loss echoed what befell Morocco's men in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, another tournament staged in Morocco, where the Atlas Lions fell 1-0 to Senegal.

As with the senior side in that continental final, the blow landed at the cruellest moment. Fatima Tagnaout had a golden chance to seal qualification in the 118th minute, just two before the shootout, when the referee pointed to the spot. She fluffed it, and Cameroon goalkeeper Michèle Béhina saved.

Cast your mind back to the men's final earlier this year and the parallel is stark. Brahim Díaz squandered a penalty at the decisive moment against Senegal, tipping that game towards a Morocco defeat too.

Béhina did not stop at that one save. She became the outright hero of the shootout, keeping out three kicks to fire Cameroon to a 3-1 win and a place in the final.

Morocco's dream of a third straight Women's Africa Cup of Nations final evaporated with it. They reached the 2022 and 2024 finals, losing to South Africa and Nigeria respectively.

Now the hosts must settle for a third-place play-off, having hoped home advantage would carry them to a maiden title.

Morocco and Algeria: a second encounter in the tournament

Algeria await Morocco in the third-place match, a second meeting between the pair in this 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The two sides met in the group stage, where Morocco edged it 1-0 with a single unanswered goal.

The Atlas Lionesses want to steady themselves quickly after that painful exit to Cameroon. Algeria, beaten by the hosts once already, are chasing redemption and a third-place finish to close out their campaign.

Cameroon continue their surprises

Cameroon reached the final via one of the tournament's biggest shocks, dumping out record champions Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

Nigeria have won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations 10 times in 13 editions since the competition began in 1998. Knocking them out was a huge achievement for the Indomitable Lionesses.

Morocco proved the next hurdle, and Cameroon cleared it too. One more win and they are continental champions.

Malawi make history against Algeria

The other semi-final saw Malawi keep writing history, beating Algeria 3-1 to reach a final for the first time.

An Algerian red card handed Malawi a numerical edge, and they made it count. Sisters Tabitha Chawinga and Temwa Chawinga struck in the first half.

Algeria pulled one back through Ikram Adjabi on the hour, but Tabitha Chawinga had the final word. She netted again on 76 minutes, her second and Malawi's third, ending any hope of a comeback.

Malawi thus became the first team since the inaugural 1998 edition to reach a Women's Africa Cup of Nations final on their debut appearance.

A final between Cameroon and Malawi

Cameroon will meet Malawi in Sunday's final, pitting a side rich in tournament history and experience against one living the greatest achievement in its continental story.