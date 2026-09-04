Dévy Rigaux has yet to convince as Feyenoord's technical director, Valentijn Driessen says in the Kick-off podcast of De Telegraaf. The current situation around Anis Hadj Moussa is also raising questions.

Hadj Moussa could join Ittihad Club for a record fee of 37.5 million, but it remains unclear whether Feyenoord will let him go. The winger himself is reportedly interested in the move, with Saudi Arabia offering him €50 million over five years.

"I'm very curious to see how he is on the training pitch now," Driessen begins. "Because yesterday I asked Dévy Rigaux: 'What does Hadj Moussa himself think about it?' He said: 'I wouldn't know, because I haven't spoken to him at all'."

"He said: 'I don't need to speak to him at all, because those clubs are officially not allowed to contact him, because he has an ongoing contract'," Driessen quotes Rigaux's words. He cannot understand that choice at all.

"It's obviously ridiculous! That you don't speak to an employee about a bid that has been made and about what he can earn there. If this goes through, he will earn €10 million a year," said Driessen, who clearly believes Rigaux must speak with Hadj Moussa.

According to the latest information from ESPN journalist Sinclair Bischop, Hadj Moussa has in fact already made up his mind. "The Hadj Moussa camp are keen to make the move and are pointing to previously made agreements between him and Feyenoord. A lucrative five-year contract is waiting for him in Saudi Arabia," it was said on Friday.

Feyenoord still have the Algeria international under contract until mid-2030, so the Rotterdam club feel little urgency to sell now. In Saudi Arabia, the transfer deadline does not expire until 6 September, but the window in the Netherlands has already closed. If Hadj Moussa is sold, Feyenoord cannot bring in a replacement unless a free agent becomes available.