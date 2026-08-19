Devastating news for former DFB star: Bayer Leverkusen with a hard-line message for Robert Andrich

As kicker reports, the 19-time Germany international was told in no uncertain terms by the club to look for a move elsewhere. Under new coach Carles Martinez, Andrich is said to have virtually no chance of playing time because of the switch from a back three to a back four.

Since Granit Xhaka's departure last summer, Andrich had been leading Leverkusen out as captain. Last season he played in the middle of Kasper Hjulmand's back three. But errors crept into his game too often, and his lack of pace was repeatedly exposed.

Even so, the 31-year-old remained one of the few constants in a turbulent Bayer season and ended up making 46 competitive appearances. The converted centre-back also scored two important goals: against Borussia Dortmund, he hit the winner in a 1-0 victory on matchday 29. Against the eventual Champions League finalists Arsenal, he headed Leverkusen in front in the first leg and briefly gave Bayer fans hope of a truly major sensation.

Andrich wants to return to the Germany team under Klopp and needs playing time

Now it looks as though Andrich's five-year spell in Leverkusen is coming to an end despite a contract that runs until 2028. "As long as nobody chases me out or I don't feel I need to do something new, I won't push for a move," Andrich himself had only recently told Bild when initial farewell rumours and interest from Eintracht Frankfurt were circulating.

According to kicker nothing concrete ever developed with the Hessians, but Andrich now probably really does have to "do something new" if he wants to keep playing regularly. For the first time in his career, that could take him abroad. At the very least, Andrich can certainly imagine a move there.

Nor has Andrich completely given up on the national team because of the new start under Germany coach Jürgen Klopp. "Fundamentally, my goal is to be back involved. I want to work my way back into the national team's focus," he told kicker at the start of August: "I expect to become part of the team again and still want to experience more with the national side."

Andrich already got to know Klopp as a TV pundit

There were already lively exchanges with Klopp during the World Cup. Both worked as TV pundits for Magenta during the tournament. "When we saw each other, it was really enjoyable. We talked a lot about football," said the midfielder who came through at Hertha BSC.

Earlier, Andrich had missed out on a place in Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad, while at Euro 2024 on home soil he was still a regular alongside Toni Kroos. Now he also appears to be finally losing his place in Leverkusen.

Instead, younger players are expected to step in. In the summer transfer window, Leverkusen signed top talent Kennet Eichhorn, for example, who can fill exactly Andrich's role in defensive midfield. However, the now 17-year-old has been diagnosed with a "metabolic illness requiring treatment". As a result, it remains completely unclear when Eichhorn will be able to make his debut for Leverkusen.

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