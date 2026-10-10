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Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

Despite the win: Watkins objects to the Al-Ittihad clasico referee

O. Watkins
Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
England
Saudi Arabia

What did the English striker do?

Al-Hilal's English striker Ollie Watkins has aired his frustration with Saudi referee Khaled Al-Turais, the man in the middle for the Clasico against Al-Ittihad in the Roshn League.

Al-Hilal edged their rivals 3-2 on Saturday evening at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Watkins told the "Thmanyah" channels after the final whistle: "It was a high-level match, especially as we had just returned from the international break. We trained for many days, but nothing compares to playing a match at full strength."

"It was a top-of-the-table clash, and you can see how important it was to everyone," he added. "There is a lot of noise and celebrations, but the most important thing is that we took the three points, and I am very happy."

The striker struck Al-Hilal's second in the 30th minute, pouncing on a mistake from Portuguese defender Danilo Pereira. He also teed up the first and third goals for Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli and Dutchman Crysencio Summerville.

On the assist for the opener, he said: "I was trying to reach the goal line and pull the ball back. I did not know he (Martinelli) was there, but I just passed the ball into an area I thought was suitable."

His own goal came from reading the game. "Ruben (Neves) is always looking for a chance to send in a cross, so I got ahead of him (Danilo Pereira) because I noticed he was too slow to act, and I punished him for the mistake he made," he explained.

Watkins also reckons he had another goal wrongly ruled out, chalked off for handball before the ball crossed the line at the end of the first half.

"Honestly, I scored another goal, but unfortunately it was disallowed," he concluded. "I know it was a difficult decision, and I will not comment on it, but I felt it was a valid goal."

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