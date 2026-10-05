Despite the surprise withdrawal: Cristiano returns to Portugal's plans

Jorge Jesus and the Portuguese Football Federation have thrown the door wide open to a Cristiano Ronaldo return, just days after his shock departure from the camp reignited the debate over the legend's international future.

Ronaldo (41) walked out of the national team camp unexpectedly last week. He had stayed an unused substitute in the win over Norway, then learned he would not start against Denmark. A brief message on his social media accounts followed, in which he promised to reveal the reasons for his decision "at the right time".

Jesus's message

Speaking publicly for the first time since the crisis, the Portugal coach dispelled all talk of a definitive break with his historic captain.

Jesus told reporters after the thrilling 2-1 win over Norway in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday: "If he wants to, he will return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but the final decision rests with Cristiano."

Having previously overseen Ronaldo at Saudi club Al-Nassr, the coach added decisively: "He is the one who decides how he ends his career with the national team. In my first call-up, I told him: I need you, I need you to be close to me, whether you play or not, I need you. And now I say the same thing."

The federation's justification

Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença struck the same note, playing down the severity of events and casting them as a passing misunderstanding to be contained internally.

Proença told the "Reuters" agency: "Cristiano's presence in the national team is based on his sporting merit, and this is indisputable. We must praise what Cristiano Ronaldo has given and still gives."

The federation president confirmed Ronaldo remains an integral part of the team's plans. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is also the national team's all-time top scorer, with 146 goals in 234 internationals.

Shining in his absence

These conciliatory words arrived with Portugal thriving. The reigning Nations League holders beat Denmark 4-2, then overcame Norway to keep their perfect record in Group 4 and seal an early place in the quarter-finals.

Jesus expects the veteran striker to be available for the next international break should he show the desire to return. Portugal host Denmark on 14 November, before travelling as heavy favourites to face Wales three days later.



