Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United have decided not to take legal action against the drone operator who published footage of manager Mauricio Pochettino's first training session, despite the club believing that the incident involved breaches of several laws.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, sources inside Manchester United have warned that the club will take legal action to protect itself and its staff if anything similar happens again.

Club sources confirmed there was no security breach at the Carrington training centre on Wednesday. The drone captured its extremely high-definition footage from a long distance.

The operator later deleted the footage and apologised, people close to the club acknowledged.

He reiterated that he hadn't broken any laws, since he was flying in unrestricted airspace. He did admit, though, that he may have acted in an "unethical" manner.

Advertisement Advertisement

United sources accept the incident may or may not have breached drone laws. They believe it contravened a number of other laws all the same.

Related Topics

Even so, the club have no plans to take legal action over the unauthorised filming.

Anyone responsible for similar incidents in future could face strict legal action, United warned, with potentially significant financial consequences.

Advertisement

The owner of the account named "CC Overview", known only as Colin, defended the filming. He insisted the airspace above Carrington is unrestricted and that the drone was operating legally under Civil Aviation Authority regulations.

He also said Liverpool, who face United in Pochettino's first match at Anfield on Sunday, had no part in the filming. Nor did any other club.

Advertisement

The footage showed Pochettino overseeing training with his new players, while the drone operator provided audio commentary on what was happening on the pitch.

On a second full-size pitch, players spread out into position among training mannequins that appeared to represent the opposition, with two coaches issuing instructions.

Advertisement

Pochettino then called the group, which some social media users suggested could be Sunday's starting line-up, together in the centre circle to go over certain details and review the session.

Ten outfield players trained under Pochettino. That group doesn't look likely to start against Andoni Iraola's side on Sunday, though.

Advertisement

To prevent further unwanted drone flights, United would have to apply to the Department for Transport for restrictions on the airspace around Carrington.

The Civil Aviation Authority and National Air Traffic Services strictly regulate drone flights of all sizes, and set out codes of conduct governing how drones are operated.

Advertisement

These rules cover the sharing of photos and videos that may be "unfair" to any party.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola weighed in on Friday, saying: "That shouldn't be legal. There's a reason we train behind closed doors. This is not good for any club."