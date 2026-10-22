Ange Postecoglou is sticking with the side that laboured past Neom. The Al-Nassr boss has kept faith in the same line-up for Friday's trip to face Al-Fayha in the Saudi Roshn League, despite how hard that last win proved to come by.

Al-Nassr head to the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium tomorrow, Friday, for the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Postecoglou will name the same XI that started against Neom, even after a very difficult win in that fixture.

That victory came by a single goal. Al-Nassr edged their visitors Neom 1-0 on Tuesday at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

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According to the newspaper, the Australian refused to tinker, with injuries to the French pair, defender Mohamed Simakan and winger Kingsley Coman, still biting.

Three points are the target at Al-Fayha. A win would keep Al-Nassr chasing Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal at the summit, especially with those two meeting each other later the same day.

Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi League table on 22 points, three adrift of leaders Al-Qadsiah, who have played one match more, and two behind second-placed Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr's line-up will be as follows:

Goalkeeper: Bento Matheus

Defence: Nawaf Boushal, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ayman Yahya

Midfield: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Angelo Gabriel, Samu Costa

Attack: Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix