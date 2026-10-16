Despite scoring: Retegui tastes his first failure in the Saudi league

Mateo Retegui finally came unstuck in the Saudi Roshn League. Al-Qadsiah's Italian striker tasted failure for the first time against Abha.

Al-Qadsiah hosted Abha on Friday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the ninth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The hosts won a penalty inside five minutes, Retegui stepped up, and the Abha goalkeeper kept it out.

Statistics network "Opta" report that this was the first time the Italian has failed to convert a penalty in the Saudi league, after six successful attempts.

Even with the miss, Retegui still boasts more penalty goals than any player in Al-Qadsiah's Saudi league history, since the 2009-2010 season.

He made amends quickly. The 27-year-old opened the scoring for the hosts in the 30th minute, teed up by Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.