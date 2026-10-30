France captain Kylian Mbappé was subjected to racist remarks last summer from Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla. Yet Paraguay's representative on the 2026 Ballon d'Or panel still ranked him first, according to French newspaper "L'Équipe".

Rubén Darío Da Rosa, the journalist representing the "Tigo Sports" and "Telefuturo" networks, was one of 23 voters to pick Mbappé top of his list.

Spain's Rodri and Lamine Yamal took second and third on Da Rosa's ballot. England's Harry Kane, the eventual winner, came in sixth.

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The vote landed just months after a tense meeting between France and Paraguay in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup. France won it with a single goal, Mbappé converting from the penalty spot.

Amarilla aimed racist remarks at the France captain after the match. Mbappé hit back, branding her "a despicable woman, unworthy of her position".

The French Football Federation filed a complaint over the incident, prompting the Paris public prosecutor to open an investigation into the remarks.

Two more French players featured on the Paraguay representative's top 10: Michael Olise in fifth and Ousmane Dembélé in eighth.

One hundred specialist journalists take part in the Ballon d'Or vote, each naming their top 10. The system awards 15 points for first place, then 12, 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2 and one point.