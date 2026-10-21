Despite Paris's four goals: Flick defies everyone with a fiery statement

A 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League might have crushed another coach. Not Hansi Flick. Rather than surrender to pessimism, Barcelona's boss clung to optimism and his side's capacity to put things right, firing a defiant message at critics who read the loss as proof that title challenges will be beyond them this season.

The German struck a bold note on the title race, insisting that losing a big game early settles nothing: "Titles are not decided in October, the Champions League will be decided in June."

Flick refused to brush over his players' mistakes against the French side. He wanted the positives seen too, rather than the night reduced to the scoreline.

"We have to analyse the match, but I saw some very good things, and other things we need to develop," Barcelona's coach said in his post-match press conference. "I don't want to be negative, I am optimistic. It was a good experience, and we must analyse what we can improve."

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He conceded that his team lost their balance in the closing minutes once the score reached 3-2, handing PSG the spaces to pull two goals clear.

Defensive mistakes under the microscope

Conceding four goals demands a hard look at the defending, and Flick knows it. Positioning, the distances between players, the kind of details that punish you against the elite.

Greater calm and tighter cohesion between the lines are what Barcelona need, the German explained. "We have to play calmly, position ourselves better, and maintain the cohesion between the players. We must not leave large distances between us, and we must be clearer about what we want to do."

Joan Garcia drew praise despite the four goals, the goalkeeper having kept out a string of dangerous efforts. Flick also noted his team carved out chances they should have taken better.

Next Sunday brings Real Madrid in the La Liga Clasico. Barcelona have precious little time to shake off the sting of Paris.