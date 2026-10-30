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Al Ahli v Al Khaleej - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
Translated by

Despite Jaissle's denial: Saudi journalist drops a bombshell regarding Ivan Toney

I. Toney
M. Jaissle
Al Ahli
Newcastle United
Premier League
Saudi Pro League
England
Germany
Saudi Arabia

Is England's star set to leave?

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Media figure Battal Al-Qous has revealed an intriguing twist in the future of England's Ivan Toney. The Al-Ahli striker has caught the eye of Newcastle United, who are plotting a move for him in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Speaking on his programme "Fil Marma", Al-Qous claimed Newcastle have made Toney a winter target under German coach Matthias Jaissle. The former Al-Ahli boss knows the England striker's qualities inside out, having worked with him during their spell in the Saudi league.

Read also: After nearing the millennium, an Al-Hilal legend challenges Ronaldo once again!

Jaissle's role at the helm of Newcastle adds an extra dimension to the story. His time alongside Toney at Al-Ahli left him well aware of the striker's potential and the attacking spark he can bring.

Next matches
ALS

ALS

Saudi Pro League

30 Oct 2026

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AHL

NEW

NEW

Premier League

02 Nov 2026

EVE

EVE

The German coach has, however, denied that Newcastle have opened talks with Al-Ahli over Toney. The English club are bound by financial fair play rules that would block any such deal.

For now, the interest rests entirely on what Al-Qous has revealed. No official offer has been tabled and no negotiations have begun between the two clubs, leaving Al-Ahli to wait on developments with Toney still tied to a contract in Saudi Arabia.

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