Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most controversial athletes in the world. From his early days at Manchester United, through Real Madrid and Juventus, to his return to the Red Devils, opinions on him have been sharply divided. His fans see him as an exceptional legend. Others criticise his behaviour, his obsession with his appearance and his personal brand.

The Portugal captain announced his retirement from international football today, Thursday, at the age of 41, weeks after walking out of the team's camp following a disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus.

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Behind the controversial image lies a long record of charitable work and humanitarian stances that rarely get the same attention, according to the British newspaper "The Sun" .

"The Don" has served as an ambassador for major humanitarian organisations such as UNICEF and World Vision. He spoke about children suffering from blood cancer while collecting the Ballon d'Or in 2014, and sent a message of support to the children of Syria in 2016.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes donated one million pounds sterling to hospitals in Portugal, with the aid including ventilators, beds and medical equipment. He also agreed to forgo four months' salary with Juventus, at a personal cost of around 3.8 million pounds sterling, and urged his national team-mates to donate half their Euro 2020 qualification bonus to help confront the crisis.

Here's a striking detail. Ronaldo keeps his body free of tattoos because he donates blood regularly and encourages others to do the same. He also donated bone marrow to help the son of his former team-mate Carlos Martins.

Ronaldo sold the European Golden Boot he won in 2011 for 1.2 million pounds sterling, directing the proceeds towards building schools in Gaza. A replica of his 2013 Ballon d'Or went for 530 thousand pounds sterling in support of the "Make-A-Wish" foundation. He also gave around 120 thousand pounds sterling to a cancer treatment centre in Portugal, where his mother Dolores had been treated for breast cancer.

Aid around the world

His generosity has reached every corner of the globe. He donated five million pounds sterling to the Nepal earthquake relief fund in 2015, contributed to sending aid to the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake, and funded relief trucks for those affected by the floods in Spain in 2024.

Sick children have been a particular focus. Ronaldo has covered the treatment of youngsters suffering from cancer and paid the costs of surgical operations. He invited an orphaned Lebanese child to visit Real Madrid after his parents were killed, founded the "CR7" foundation to support the education and health of young people, and backed former player Fernando Ricksen, who suffered from a neurological disease, by inviting him to a match.

On a personal level, he helped his elder brother overcome addiction. He is known for giving lavish gifts to his team-mates and leaving large tips for hotel staff, according to the English newspaper.

For all the controversy around his personality, these stances reveal a humanitarian side to Ronaldo's life, away from the spotlight and the pitches, proof that his career has been about far more than achievements and records.