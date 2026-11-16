Despite disappointing results, Germany refuse to touch a hair on Klopp's head

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Jürgen Klopp's start with the German national team has not been ideal in terms of results, with the side finding themselves third in their group ahead of today's decisive Nations League clash with the Netherlands on Monday. Yet the experienced coach faces no storm of criticism at home. Instead, he enjoys clear backing from the media, thanks to his personality and his way of communicating, as well as faith in his new project to rebuild the German national team.

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An early Nations League exit remains a real possibility, yet the mood in Germany is far calmer than the dip in results might suggest. Attention has turned instead to the changes Klopp has made since taking charge and his attempt to build a new group capable of restoring Germany's standing, according to "Foot Mercato".

Klopp wasted no time overhauling the squad. He called up 44 players for the first international break before trimming the number to 24 for the current camp, aiming to assess as many available players as possible and give young talent the chance to prove itself.

The results haven't followed. Germany suffered a shock home defeat to Greece, then had to settle for a draw in the return fixture, leaving them trailing in the group in third place on 8 points. Klopp's brand of intense attacking football, meanwhile, still needs more time before it takes clear shape.

There are positive signs, though. Florian Wirtz has been in striking form for the national team, and several new faces have impressed, including wingers Gruda and Scherhant and full-back Trio. All of them have benefited from Klopp's policy of widening the pool of options and handing chances to young players.

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Nor has Klopp been able to call on all of his key men. Influential figures such as Kai Havertz and Nico Schlotterbeck missed the first international break, which gives the coaching staff some justification for the team's picture still being incomplete.

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Julian Jasch, a journalist at "Fussball Transfers", summed up the support Klopp enjoys in Germany, saying: "Honestly, I don't see any negatives or anything to criticise about Klopp at the moment. It is clearly too early to talk about his influence on the style of play, but his communication is much better than Nagelsmann's."

Jasch added that calling up 44 players for the opening matches was an important decision that gave young talent an opportunity. That policy has started to bear fruit, he noted, particularly with Trio and Scherhant, who have shown promise during their appearances for the national team.

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It isn't only Klopp's technical decisions that have won over the German media. His personality and presence in front of the cameras draw plenty of attention too. The former Liverpool boss has long handled press conferences with a blend of frankness and humour, and that has earned him a measure of trust among journalists and supporters, even as results falter.

His latest press conference was a case in point. Klopp used humour to ease the pressure ahead of the big clash with the Netherlands, and also took a sarcastic swipe at FIFA president Gianni Infantino , a familiar display of his knack for turning tense moments into laughter.

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Behind the jokes, though, Klopp seems focused on the work ahead with Germany rather than short-term results or early comparisons. He stressed the importance of what his staff have achieved so far, saying: "The work we have done now takes priority over everything else."

Now comes the biggest test of his tenure so far. Germany face the Netherlands in a match that carries huge weight for the group standings, and another slip could cost them a place in the Nations League quarter-finals.

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Caught between the pressure of results and the confidence of the German media, Klopp is trying to buy enough time to implement his ideas. He can draw on a considerable coaching track record and a personality that is widely respected in his homeland. Still, the Netherlands game is a big chance to show that admiration for the man can gradually translate into results on the pitch.