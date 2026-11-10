Despite calls for his departure: Posecki draws up Al-Ahly's plan before the Clasico

Marino Pusic is pressing ahead. The Dutch head coach of Saudi club Al-Ahli has continued to draw up his plan for the eagerly awaited Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Nassr in the Roshn League, despite growing demands for his departure.

Al-Ahli fans had launched a hashtag titled "Pusic's departure is our demand", calling for the Dutch coach to be sacked after a string of poor results since the start of the current season.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Pusic will lead Al-Ahli's training as normal tomorrow, Wednesday, after the break he granted the players during the current international window.

Five players will be missing. Those called up by their national teams during the international break include the Saudi duo Firas Al-Buraikan and Ziyad Al-Juhani, Frenchman Valentin Atangana, Turk Merih Demiral and Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao.

Next matches AHL Saudi Pro League 12:30 ALN

Al-Ahli face Al-Nassr on 20 November at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in a postponed match from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Both sides badly need the win, albeit for different reasons, and the result could prove decisive in shaping their respective campaigns this season.

Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi league table with 25 points, two behind leaders Al-Hilal and level with second-placed Al-Qadsiah on points but behind on goal difference.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, occupy sixth with 21 points from seven wins and four defeats. Beat Al-Nassr and they would close right in on the summit.