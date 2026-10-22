Simone Inzaghi has named 11 foreign players in his Al-Hilal squad for the clash with Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Roshn League, even though the rules won't let all of them play.

Al-Hilal head to Al-Qadsiah tomorrow, Friday, at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam for the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Roshn League rules allow each side a maximum of eight foreign players in the matchday squad.

Yet the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reports that Inzaghi will take all 11 of his foreign players on the road trip to Dammam on Thursday evening to face Al-Qadsiah.

There's a reason for it. Straight after the Al-Qadsiah match, Al-Hilal will travel on by road to the Qatari capital Doha, ready to meet Al-Shamal of Qatar next Monday in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

For the Al-Qadsiah game, the Italian will pick only eight foreign players in his squad. The rest then join up for the Al-Shamal clash in the Elite tournament, which sets no cap on foreign numbers.

The same newspaper adds that Inzaghi plans several changes against the Qatari side, rotating his squad and resting a number of key men.

"The Leader" sit second in the Saudi League on 24 points, one behind leaders Al-Qadsiah, who have played a game more.

In the AFC Champions League Elite, Al-Hilal have won both their opening matches to sit third in the West Group on six points, behind Al-Ain of the UAE and Esteghlal of Iran on goal difference.