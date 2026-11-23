Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bayern Munich have found themselves at the centre of a widespread controversy over the way their officials are treating Jamal Musiala.

Advertisement

According to Sport, public comments from Uli Hoeness, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Jan-Christian Dreesen questioning Musiala's future after his health problems have sparked a wave of criticism. Michael Franz, vice-president of the German players' union, has even accused them of behaviour bordering on harassment.

Franz made his case on Sport1's Doppelpass programme: "What the Bayern Munich officials are doing, and I don't mean Kompany and Eberl, who have behaved impeccably, seems despicable to me. There is even something about it that resembles harassment."

The former German footballer believes it's unacceptable for the club's most senior figures to question publicly whether Jamal Musiala can rediscover his best form, and to link his health problems to his high salary.

He added: "A footballer's level of performance can be discussed publicly, but it is not right to talk about his illness and the salary he receives in such circumstances. We must not forget that Jamal Musiala has done everything in his power to come back."

Advertisement Advertisement

Franz then went further, questioning the values of a club famous for its historic motto "Mia san mia", a Bavarian dialect expression that roughly means "We are who we are".

Related Topics

Next matches LIL Champions League 15:00 FCB

His verdict was blunt: "We no longer live by the motto Mia san mia, we now live by the motto Mia san Money. Money has become more important than the person, and that is unacceptable."

Musiala, 23, spoke openly about his neurological problems at the start of the season, the union official pointed out. It would be extremely dangerous, he argued, if that transparency ended up harming the player.

Advertisement

Franz wasn't alone. Stefan Effenberg, the former Bayern captain and one of the most prominent players in the club's history, also took aim at the board.

Effenberg was clear: "An injured player must receive support and protection. In every respect, and especially in front of the media. And if he is suffering from an illness, he must be given even greater protection."

Advertisement

He branded Bayern's communication disastrous and called on the club's officials to correct their stance: "We are talking about someone who is suffering from an illness. What I would have expected is for the club's senior officials to apologise."

Franz also invoked the case of Sebastian Deisler, one of German football's brightest talents at the start of this century. Deisler suffered from mental health problems during his time at Bayern Munich, and his career ended early when he retired from football.

Advertisement

A rueful Franz added: "We are talking about a human being. These are three of the most powerful figures in German football, and they are exposing this young man in front of everyone in this way."

The row began when Hoeness, Rummenigge and Dreesen publicly voiced doubts about Musiala's recovery. The 23-year-old is going through a complicated period after suffering physical and neurological problems.

Advertisement

Hoeness wondered whether the Germany international would ever regain the level he reached before falling ill. Rummenigge also doubted he could return to his former self, and suggested the financial terms of his contract needed revisiting.

Their comments have sparked a wide debate in Germany about how far clubs' sporting and economic demands should go when one of their players is facing health problems.