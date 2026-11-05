Trabzonspor fell to defeat at home against German visitors Freiburg in the third round of the league phase of the UEFA Europa Conference League at the Papara Park stadium.

The German side struck early. Lukas Kübler bundled home a follow-up inside the box in the 14th minute after goalkeeper Onana failed to hold the initial effort.

Trabzonspor pushed for a way back throughout the match, and their most dangerous moments came through Egyptian Mohamed Salah. He chested down a cross and fired over the bar, saw a free kick blocked by the wall, and threaded in neat touches with his movement and passing.

Penalty claims followed when Nigerian striker Onuachu went down under a push inside the box, but the referee waved play on.

After the break, Trabzonspor piled high balls towards Onuachu and their advancing defenders in search of an equaliser, all in vain. Freiburg, meanwhile, threatened on the break and from set pieces and came close to doubling their lead more than once.

Then came the hosts' glaring miss. Salah squandered a certain goal from the goal line in the 60th minute, the ball dropping to him from a corner with the net gaping. Somehow he steered it straight into the arms of the German goalkeeper, wasting the equaliser to groans around the ground.

Defeat dropped Trabzonspor out of the direct qualification places for the round of 16. They sit 12th with 6 points from 3 matches, level with Freiburg, who also moved to 6 points in 14th.

Elsewhere, Atalanta were held 1-1 at home by Kazakh visitors Kairat Almaty. Mark Gual opened the scoring for the visitors in the 53rd minute before Nikola Krstovic rescued a point for Atalanta late on (82).

Red Star Belgrade turned things around against visitors Inter d'Escaldes to claim a late 2-1 win in a match that produced a red card for each team.

Arellano had put the visitors in front before Vladimir Lucic levelled for Red Star. Yuta Nakayama then snatched the winner in added time.

Ajax ran riot at Midtjylland in Denmark, winning 6-1. Nigerian Tolulope Arokodare opened the scoring early and grabbed a second for himself before Owen Wijndal, Davy Klaassen, Oscar Gloch and Marcus Leonardo widened the gap. Friday Etim netted Midtjylland's only consolation.

Monaco saw off visitors FC Nordsjaelland 2-0 in a deserved win. Diatta opened the scoring for the French side before Mathys Aplin sealed it with a second in added time.

Away from home, Brighton snatched a precious 1-0 win at Getafe. Malick Yalcouye scored the only goal to hand the English side three vital points in the qualification race.

Panathinaikos came from behind to beat visitors CSKA Sofia 2-1. Dennis Almeida had put the Bulgarian side ahead before the Greeks hit back through David Calabria and Vicente Taborda.