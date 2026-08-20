The shirt has a dark purple base with bright red accents and includes four watermark-style design elements that are not immediately recognisable. They are "iconic club moments", as Bayern Munich said in a press release.

Look very, very closely and you can pick out the outlines of Franz Beckenbauer, Oliver Kahn's saved penalty from Mauricio Pellegrino in the 2001 Champions League title win against Valencia, Patrik Andersson's free-kick against Hamburger SV for the last-gasp league title in the same year, as well as Arjen Robben's decisive goal in the 2013 premier-class triumph against Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern will wear the new shirt for the first time on Saturday in the Supercup against Borussia Dortmund (8.30pm).

Champions League shirt costs 100 euros without printing

The Munich club had already unveiled their red home shirt and white away shirt some time ago and had also worn them in various friendlies. Unlike those two plain, more traditional kits, Bayern have taken a more experimental approach with the newly presented Champions League shirt.

Last season's shirt for the premier class was still simple and black. The price has not changed: for adults, the shirt costs 100 euros without printing, exactly the same as the other two shirts this season.

Following the Supercup, the Munich club begin the new Bundesliga season next Friday against VfB Stuttgart. Their first game in the premier class then takes place on 8, 9 or 10 September. The draw on 27 August will decide exactly when and against whom.