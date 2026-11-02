Derksen: ‘I’m not a fan of his, but he played excellently’

Johan Derksen has praised Bart Verbruggen on Vandaag Inside. De Snor watched the Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper shine as his side beat Manchester City 0-1 in the Premier League.

Verbruggen produced several superb saves at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, denying Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki among others as Brighton pulled off an upset.

Despite his reservations about the Netherlands goalkeeper, Derksen praised his display against Manchester City last weekend: "I'm not much of a fan of his. But Verbruggen played excellently."

"He's simply the best goalkeeper, isn't he? When you see footage of Roefs, everyone raves about him," Valentijn Driessen chips in. "But Roefs has no defence in front of him at all," Derksen adds. "Verbruggen kept goal excellently."

Driessen argues: "There's nothing particularly exciting about him, but Verbruggen simply keeps the ball out." "What more do you want from a goalkeeper?"

"I just want them to keep the balls out. Beyond that, I couldn't care less," says Derksen, who isn't bothered that, in his view, Verbruggen lacks a commanding presence between the posts.

Brighton sit third in the Premier League, just two points behind Manchester City. Arsenal, beaten by Verbruggen and his team-mates earlier this season, have collected five more points.