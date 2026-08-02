Deportivo La Coruña terminates Moroccan star's contract: Raja moves to sign him

Deportivo La Coruña have officially parted ways with Morocco's Mohamed Bouldini during the current summer transfer window.

The Spanish club confirmed the striker's exit before the end of a contract that ran until 2028.

Bouldini had joined Deportivo from Levante during the 2024-2025 season.

According to "Le Matin Sport", Raja Club Athletic have added the Moroccan striker to their list of attacking options for the summer mercato, taking advantage of his free-agent status after the termination of his Deportivo contract.

At 30, Bouldini knows the Moroccan league well. He came through the ranks at Jeunesse Sportive and Raja Club Athletic before turning out for Ittihad Tanger. A professional spell in Portugal followed with Oliveirense, Académica de Coimbra and Santa Clara, after which he moved to Spain to play for Fuenlabrada, Levante and Deportivo La Coruña, prior to a loan at Granada.







