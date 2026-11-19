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Luca Reggiani's departure this winter looks increasingly likely, and Borussia Dortmund have now set a specific asking price.

With so much news about Luca Reggiani, you might think the Italian plays a leading role at Borussia Dortmund. On the pitch, though, the opposite is true.

Reggiani joined Borussia Dortmund from US Sassuolo's youth ranks in 2024 and extended his contract until 2029 only in March this year. The 18-year-old broke through under Niko Kovac in the second half of the season, playing regularly and scoring his first Bundesliga goal. In July, rumours emerged that the talented centre-back was considering a return to his native Italy and that Borussia Dortmund were open to letting him leave . Reggiani stayed.

The problem: Reggiani made little progress, so Kovac gave him few minutes. Or has his development stalled because he rarely gets a chance with the first team? In October, reports said Reggiani wanted to leave . According to Sky, his camp had told Borussia Dortmund he wanted to try another club where he would have a better chance of getting more playing time. Shortly afterwards, Kicker reported that Borussia Dortmund did not believe Reggiani could make the big step up and were interested in a transfer for the Italian this coming winter.

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A departure is looking more likely, according to Ruhr Nachrichten. The newspaper says Borussia Dortmund want €10 million for Reggiani. Recent reports from Italy said AC Milan were interested in the 1.94m-tall defender.

Next matches BMG Bundesliga 09:30 BVB

Reggiani has played 50 minutes for the first team so far this season. Rather than appearing in the Bundesliga, Champions League or DFB Cup, he has played more in the Youth League, with the under-23s in the Regionalliga and in the Premier League International Cup. He has slipped far down the club's pecking order of centre-backs.