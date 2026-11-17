Netherlands captain Denzel Dumfries has described his team's 5-0 defeat to Germany as a collective failure. Dumfries pointed to poor duels and excessive spaces as key factors in the heavy Nations League loss.
Heavy loss brings Oranje crashing down
The Netherlands wrapped up their UEFA Nations League group stage campaign with a sobering 5-0 defeat against Germany at the Olympiastadion. Having joined Spanish giants Real Madrid in July 2026 following successful spells with PSV and Inter Milan, the experienced right-back captained his country in Berlin as the Oranje were completely overrun in the second half.
Despite this heavy 5-0 reverse—marking their biggest defeat of the century and only their second-highest loss against Germany after 1959—Xavi Hernández's side still finished second in Group A2, securing their passage through to the March quarter-finals alongside group winners Germany.
Dumfries admits to a poor performance
Reflecting on the match in an initial reaction to NOS, Dumfries did not sugar-coat the reality of the performance, identifying glaring structural and physical shortcomings across the pitch.
"It was a poor performance. Too weak in the duels and the spaces were too big," Dumfries admitted.
"We lost a lot of second balls, we were weak in the duels and they could easily strike on the counter. It was simply a collective failure. That shouldn't happen to us."
Frustration boils over on the pitch
Dumfries also addressed the mounting tension within the squad during the match, noting that frustration and anger hampered their ability to stay calm and execute their game plan against a ruthless German press.
"There is anger and frustration, but in a match like this you have to stay focused," Dumfries noted.
"There was also mutual frustration and that is not good."
The Dutch inability to close down space allowed players like Florian Wirtz and Brajan Gruda to dictate the tempo, with the opening goal specifically arriving after Dumfries failed to intervene as Derry Scherhant cut inside from the left flank.
Regrouping for the quarter-finals
While the manner of the defeat stings deeply, the Netherlands must quickly put this disappointment behind them as they look ahead to the Nations League quarter-finals scheduled for March 2027.
Dumfries and his teammates will use the winter break to recalibrate, recognising that a repeat of such a collective collapse will not be tolerated when they face Europe's best in the knockout stages.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.