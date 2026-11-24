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Galatasaray beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home on Tuesday in the Champions League league phase. The Turkish giants climb to 13th place. Villa stay seventh, level with Galatasaray on nine points from five matches.

Both sides largely cancelled each other out in the first half. Taylor Harwood-Bellis tried his luck with a header for Aston Villa, but could not break the deadlock in Istanbul.

Ian Maatsen went down in the penalty area a few minutes after the break, but there was no penalty. Galatasaray looked for a way through the English side's defence, though clear chances eluded the hosts.

A goalless draw beckoned until the 77th minute. Deniz Gül headed Galatasaray ahead after a scramble in Aston Villa's six-yard box. The substitute injured himself celebrating and needed medical treatment, but did not have to come off.

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It was a major setback for the Europa League winners, who had beaten Fenerbahçe 6-0 earlier this Champions League season. Unai Emery's side were running out of time in the closing stages.

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Galatasaray went looking for a second and nearly found it through Abdülkerim Bardakci. Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki kept his team in it with a fine save from the powerful shot.

The Turkish side held on in the final minutes to claim an important 1-0 win. It was also a good dress rehearsal for next Monday's big match against Besiktas.

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The defeat was another blow for Villa, who could only manage a 0-0 draw against struggling Sunderland on Saturday. They have another chance in the Premier League this Saturday against relegation-threatened Ipswich Town.