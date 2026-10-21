Dembélé sends a message of support to Kvaratskhelia

Ousmane Dembélé has rallied behind his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the Georgian suffered a serious injury in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona.

PSG confirmed the damage in an official statement on Wednesday. Medical examinations showed Kvaratskhelia had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The French club revealed via their official website that Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery in the coming days. He picked up the injury during a match that PSG went on to win 4-2.

Dembélé took to his official Instagram account to send a message of support, writing: "Stay strong, Kvara".

A long recovery now awaits the 25-year-old. The blow lands hard on PSG, who lose one of their brightest attackers, and on a player determined to come back stronger.







