Luis Enrique has hit back with a smile at Ousmane Dembele, after the Frenchman jokingly asked his Paris Saint-Germain coach for extra days off in the wake of the 4-2 win over Manchester City in the Champions League.

Speaking after the match, Dembele said he loves playing Champions League nights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, particularly when he comes back from holiday, before cheekily suggesting to Enrique that his break could stretch all the way to next March.

The French player said: "It was a good match. I really enjoy playing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, especially when I come back from holiday, it gives me great pleasure. Yes, if it were possible, until March. The decision is up to the coach," amid his laughter.

Enrique: Dembele is the boss!

At Friday's press conference ahead of the trip to Strasbourg, Enrique played along with his forward and insisted he will hand out rest when his squad need it.

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As reported by French website "Foot Mercato", the Spanish coach said: "Ousmane is the boss. He jokes all the time, and I love his passion for football. Of course, he was joking."

He added: "I am always open to giving the players rest. The responsibility for granting them holidays falls on me, but it means they have to go and train at the training centre (Campos)."

The mood around PSG is buoyant after that thrilling European night against City. Strasbourg are next up in Ligue 1.