As the paper reports, Effzeh also rejected Dortmund's new offer of more than €45 million including bonuses for the outstanding German talent. It is said to have been the Black and Yellows' fourth bid for El Mala.





Cologne are still sticking to their demands for a total package worth €50 million. Brentford FC offered that sum weeks ago and it is ultimately said to have at least led to an agreement with the club. The move then collapsed because of a veto from the El Mala family, whose interests are represented by the player's mother.

According to Bild, Cologne sporting director Thomas Kessler handled the talks with the Black and Yellows but has now stopped them in consultation with Effzeh's club bodies. Only an offer "well over €50 million" would bring the Cologne club back to the negotiating table. Cologne have therefore apparently raised their demands again.

BVB apparently have not yet given up in the poker over El Mala

Over the past few days, BVB had been optimistic that the new offer, which was above the pain threshold they had set themselves, would get the deal over the line in the coming days. They are still reportedly not ready to give up on El Mala and are already preparing a fifth offer. Whether that will finally open the door in this poker remains questionable.

"For weeks we have had several things on the table. But nothing that would have made me think about letting the player go," Kessler recently stressed regarding the El Mala case.

The winger is desperate to join BVB this summer and play in the Champions League there, as has repeatedly been reported in recent weeks. However, the 19-year-old breakout star of last Bundesliga season (13 goals, 3 assists in 34 games) is also said not to be causing any alarm if a move to the Ruhr area does not happen by the end of the summer transfer window.

BVB with a good chance of PSG alternative to El Mala?

If the negotiations finally grind to a halt, BVB could go all in for PSG jewel Ibrahim Mbaye as an alternative to El Mala. According to L'Equipe, the Black and Yellows are said to have "a good chance" in the transfer duel with Liverpool for the 18-year-old Senegal international. The problem is that Mbaye could become even more expensive than El Mala. PSG are allegedly demanding €45 million plus €15 million in bonuses.

As for Jadon Sancho, though, Bild report serious doubts over his fitness condition. It is also said to be surprising that apparently no other club intend to sign the winger, who is available on a free transfer.

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