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Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, has spoken about the future of Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo, who is on loan at Liverpool, and the possibility of the English club activating the purchase clause to sign him permanently.

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The former Barca star also set out the Catalan board's stance on reports that the club could part ways with left-back Alejandro Balde.

Speaking to "Catalunya Radio" on Wednesday, Deco said Barcelona wouldn't object to pocketing a fee if Araujo's move to Liverpool becomes permanent: "Getting some money would not be a bad thing for us."

He added: "We will be happy if things go well, and for Araujo's sake as well. On a personal level, I am happy for him."

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Barcelona's sporting director continued: "Araujo is one of the team's leaders. He has lived through difficult moments and happy ones with Barcelona, and I have a good relationship with him. He has made his decision and we respect it."

He went on: "The most important thing for us is to see him happy, and if he ultimately decides to stay at Liverpool and things continue like this, that will be a positive thing for us too."

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According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Araujo joined Liverpool last summer on a season-long loan, with a clause giving the English club the option to buy his contract for 55 million euros.

The Uruguayan defender had slipped down coach Hans Flick's pecking order amid stiff competition at centre-back. The Premier League then handed him a fresh start, and he's taken it, putting in good performances and winning over Liverpool supporters.

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He also picked up Liverpool's player of the month award for October.

The deal lets Liverpool keep him permanently, but reports that they could trigger the purchase clause early, in January, have yet to become an official decision.

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Balde's future

Deco denied there's any push within Barcelona to offload Alejandro Balde. Asked whether the club could sell the Spanish full-back, he insisted the player hasn't expressed any unhappiness with his current situation.

He said: "Balde has not told us he is unhappy. That is not the current situation."

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Deco pointed out that Balde has already won La Liga under Xavi Hernandez and shown he has great potential.

The former Portugal star continued: "In the end, these are things related to the team's circumstances and its different phases, and that does not mean he cannot come back and play tomorrow."

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And he stressed: "Players have the ability to change their situations, especially when they are young, and Balde has already shown what he is capable of."

Balde's playing time has dropped in recent weeks. He's now battling Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart for the left-back spot, which has fuelled talk of a possible exit in the winter transfer window, particularly with English clubs keeping tabs on his situation.