Chelsea have entered the race to sign the Spain midfielder, joining Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on the list of clubs keen to secure his services in the upcoming winter window.

British newspaper "The Independent" report that all three clubs are monitoring the situation of Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi. He could leave the Emirates in January 2027 after his role in Mikel Arteta's plans diminished in recent times.

Midfield needs make the Spaniard an attractive option for the trio, according to the report, particularly given how few high-level performers in his position will be available this winter.

An attacking deal that threatens Zubimendi's future

Arsenal's plans to strengthen their front line lie behind the possibility of a Zubimendi exit. Arteta wants a quick winger who can carry the ball and drive forward, but the club may need to complete a major sale before finalising that deal.

The Independent believe the Spanish midfielder has become one of the leading candidates to leave, given the wealth of options Arteta has in the middle of the park. That is especially true after the 85 million pounds sterling signing of Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes last summer.

Arteta still rates Zubimendi's potential, yet he has recently leaned on Guimaraes and Declan Rice in midfield, with Myles Lewis-Skelly also among his options. Securing a starting spot has grown that bit harder for the Spaniard.

60 million pounds sterling is Arsenal's condition

Arsenal will not let Zubimendi go without recouping the fee they paid to sign him from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025, the report states, a figure of at least 60 million pounds sterling.

His reduced appearances have not dented his technical value. He was one of the key figures in Arsenal's title-winning season, and he played an influential part in Ferran Torres' winning goal for Spain at the World Cup last July.

A physical problem is complicating matters. Zubimendi is nursing a possible broken nose, picked up in last month's clash with Everton that ended in a 2-0 Arsenal win.

He had come on as a substitute in the 80th minute before taking a blow to the face that required treatment. The club have cleared him to play in a protective mask until he recovers.

With the winter window approaching, eyes will be on Zubimendi's future. Three major clubs want him, Arsenal may be forced to sell to fund their attacking plans, and that opens the door to a contest between Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea to get the deal done.