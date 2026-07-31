Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of German coach Matthias Jaissle, the former Al-Ahli boss, after striking a final agreement with the Saudi club's board over the release clause needed to end his ties there.

British network "Sky Sports" report that Newcastle will pay around £9.5 million (11 million euros) to Al-Ahli to land Jaissle, who will sign a four-year contract. The official announcement is expected within hours.

Al-Ahli held firm on their financial rights, and Newcastle's willingness to meet the compensation fee has sealed one of the summer's biggest managerial moves. Jaissle will replace Englishman Eddie Howe.

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An extension with Al-Ahli had looked likely, with the German close to committing for another four years. Then talks collapsed. The sticking point was Jaissle's demand for a clause guaranteeing the full value of his contract if sacked, and the Saudi board refused.

Three seasons at Al-Ahli come to an end for Jaissle, who arrived in 2023 to succeed South African Pitso Mosimane. He steered the club through one of the most successful spells in its history.

Two AFC Champions League Elite titles in a row followed, along with the Saudi Super Cup. The German coach leaves a strong mark behind him before taking on a fresh challenge in the Premier League with Newcastle United.