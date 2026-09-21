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로베르토 데 제르비 (Roberto De Zerbi)Getty Images
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De Zerbi criticised, but gives Tottenham a week off for the international break

Tottenham Hotspur

Roberto De Zerbi is at the centre of the criticism, but he does not look concerned. Tottenham's manager, under pressure after a difficult start to the season and still without a Premier League win, has decided to give a full week off to the players who stayed in London during the international break.


James Maddison, Conor Gallagher, Dominic Solanke, Tosin Adarabioyo and Marcos Senesi were identified as players who need to improve their physical condition. According to the Telegraph, though, the break had already been planned before the defeat and forms part of the usual strategy for managing the group during a long international break.


That decision has inevitably raised doubts among supporters, who are furious about another dreadful start to the season, in keeping with recent years. The first test comes on 10 October away to Manchester United.

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