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Abdelmawgood Samir
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De la Fuente: This is England, and we will not stop winning

England vs Spain
England
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
V. Iborra
England
Spain

An exciting win for La Roja

Luis de la Fuente could not hide his delight after Spain's thrilling 3-2 win over England at Wembley on Saturday night. La Roja opened their UEFA Nations League campaign in style, and their head coach hailed the mentality of a side that fought to the final whistle.

De la Fuente told a quick television interview after the match: "We are very happy with the result and the performance, and because we showed the world that we have great ambition and a strong desire to win. It's true that we went through difficult moments, but this is England."

Lamine Yamal fired Spain ahead early, and they were flying. England hit back through Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane to turn the tie on its head, only for the visitors to respond after the break. Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal struck to seal a 3-2 win.

Reflecting on how the game turned, the Spain boss explained: "We talked between the halves. We were in control of the match, and we had three clear chances. We continue to show that this team never gives up, and that we have no intention of stopping winning."

Depth was another source of pride for De la Fuente, who praised the options at his disposal from the bench. "I am fortunate to have these players. Anyone can come onto the pitch and be ready. It's about trying to make changes, and they have exceptional talent," he said.

UEFA Nations League A
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Czechia
CZE
England crest
England
ENG
UEFA Nations League A
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
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