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LiveTickets
FBL-EURO-2024-ESP-GER-FANSAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

De la Fuente surprises everyone with nine changes to Spain's line-up

Spain vs Czechia
Spain
Czechia
UEFA Nations League A
Spain
Czechia

Yamal and Payne alone remained...

Luis de la Fuente rang the changes for Spain's Nations League clash with the Czech Republic. The head coach made nine alterations to his starting line-up, keeping only Lamine Yamal and Baena from the previous side. Several of the switches raised eyebrows, not least where he deployed his players.

Roberto led the line as an out-and-out striker for the first time, the pick of de la Fuente's surprises. Fresneda came in at right-back. The side also welcomed back a clutch of key men, chief among them Pedri, Dani Olmo, Rodri and Laporte.

At the heart of the defence, de la Fuente turned to Le Normand, with Fran García filling the left-back slot and David Raya handed the gloves. The reshuffle lays bare the coach's determination to rebuild the team and trust a number of his players in different roles.

Spain's starting line-up was as follows:

David Raya; Fresneda, Le Normand, Laporte, Fran García; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Baena; Roberto.

UEFA Nations League A
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
UEFA Nations League A
England crest
England
ENG
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE

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