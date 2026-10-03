Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

De Jong sends a message to Barcelona fans, and Yamal responds

LaLiga
F. de Jong
L. Yamal
Barcelona
Spain
Netherlands

Frenkie de Jong begins the countdown to returning to the pitch

Frenkie de Jong is pressing on with his recovery as he closes in on a return to action, having torn a ligament on the inside of his knee while on World Cup duty with the Netherlands.

According to Sport, the Barcelona midfielder could rejoin his team-mates in training on Monday. On Saturday, he took to his social media accounts to post a set of photos of himself training alone at the Joan Gamper sports complex.

Set for a gradual return to group training from Monday, de Jong had been putting in the solo sessions at the complex to prepare for his comeback.

The Dutchman opted for conservative treatment rather than surgery after picking up the injury at the World Cup.

He captioned the photos with an emoji of a mountain climber mid-ascent.

His Barcelona team-mates were quick to rally round, hailing his imminent return.

Lamine Yamal, Karim Adeyemi, Gerard Martín, Pau Cubarsí and Dani Olmo all commented on the post. De Jong has not featured in a single match since 30 June.

Joan García, Roony Bardghji and Christensen are also working their way back, though the goalkeeper is the closest of the trio to rejoining group training.



ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google