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SOCCER NATIONS LEAGUE BELGIUM VS TURKEYAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

De Bruyne responds to his critics and sends a veiled message to Rudi Garcia

K. De Bruyne
R. Garcia
M. van Bommel
France vs Belgium
France
Belgium
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium vs Turkiye
Turkiye
Belgium
France
Netherlands
Türkiye

After shining against Turkey

Kevin De Bruyne has rediscovered his sparkle. The playmaker steered Belgium to victory over Turkey with a man of the match display, then opened up on the reasons behind his resurgence and the difficult season he endured last term.

Settling quickly into Marc van Bommel's methods, De Bruyne made little secret of his comfort with the new attacking approach, though he stopped short of naming Rudi Garcia. "It's true that this style suits me more. I have always been used to playing attacking and aggressive football, and the players around me have great energy that pushes me forward," he said.

Speaking to French website "Foot Mercato", Kevin added: "I also feel physically stronger compared to last season, and this helps me deliver better performances."

Criticism has followed him in recent weeks, but the Belgium captain insists he has no interest in hitting back. He would rather focus on his own level and judge himself.



"I feel tired, but it's wonderful to play three good matches," he said. "At the start of the international break I said I was feeling in good form. Last season was difficult, and I hope to continue in this manner."

On the flak aimed his way, the Belgium star explained: "I don't think about it much. I criticise myself harshly, and I assess my behaviour in training and matches. I am not the same player I was ten years ago, but I can still provide added value. I am enjoying my time, and that's what matters most."

Little by little, De Bruyne is reclaiming the level fans know so well. His experience can still make the difference for Belgium.



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