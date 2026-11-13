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Ronald de Boer has made his view on Wout Weghorst clear on Radio 538. The former international believes Netherlands coach Xavi should no longer call up the striker.

Under Ronald Koeman, Weghorst was a regular in the Netherlands squad. His successor Xavi appears to have no faith in the FC Twente striker.

The Spanish coach generally favours Donyell Malen and Brian Brobbey, though Brobbey has withdrawn through injury. Mexx Meerdink and Joshua Zirkzee are also options.

Asked on Radio 538 whether Weghorst could be an ideal impact substitute in the closing stages of matches, De Boer has his doubts. "I wouldn't invest in him any more," he says firmly.

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"I mean, I love Wout. Everything he does is fantastic. But the Nations League is nice, not hugely important," says De Boer, who believes Xavi should focus above all on the Netherlands' long-term future.

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"Above all, you have to ask: what will I have in two years' time? Qualification (for EURO 2028, ed.) is about to begin, and that's what I consider most important. Normally, you'd throw Virgil van Dijk up front for those last ten minutes if things really aren't working. He's better in the air than Wout."

"And Denzel Dumfries can play there too, of course," De Boer offers as another option. "So, in my view, there are several options as an impact substitute. I wouldn't choose Wout at the moment."

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Weghorst (34) has made 53 appearances for the Netherlands, scoring 14 goals. The veteran last played at the World Cup, when Morocco knocked the Netherlands out in the round of 32. Weghorst scored in the penalty shootout, but it was not enough.

Since Koeman's departure, Xavi has seen no need to call up the former Manchester United and VfL Wolfsburg striker.