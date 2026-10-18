Ajax's €20 million signing Marcos Leonardo has yet to find his feet. "He hasn't had much impact yet, I don't think, has he?" former Ajax scout Hans van der Zee sighs in an interview with NOS.

When the Brazilian forward comes up, Ronald de Boer is just as gloomy. "I think he's missed five clear-cut chances, and they were tap-ins. At some point, it can't really be down to bad luck any more. So I do fear the worst, yes."

The former Ajax player believes the fee should raise expectations. "And I certainly think the price tag should count when assessing a player. At €20 million, you're entitled to be critical and expect more from a player," De Boer says of the summer signing.

During his time as Ajax's chief scout from 2007 to 2024, Van der Zee often saw Leonardo play at Santos. "I wrote several reports on him for Ajax. No, I certainly wasn't positive. I don't think he's an Ajax striker. For €20 million, there are much better options to be found in Brazil and Colombia."

Van der Zee explains why he does not think Leonardo suits Ajax. "He has only average pace. He's a penalty-box striker without much height or physical strength, and he's poor on the ball. I didn't think then, and don't think now, that Marcos Leonardo is a top striker, because he can't contribute to the team's play."

For all his reservations, De Boer is not entirely negative about Leonardo. "He gets away from his marker quite well, his runs are good, and I get the feeling he can shoot accurately with the inside of his right foot, but will that be enough for him? I doubt it."

The former midfielder compares the Brazilian to Ivan Gabrich. Louis van Gaal brought the Argentine striker to Ajax amid much fanfare in 1996. His spell in the Netherlands was a complete failure. "Marcos Leonardo might not immediately be a Gabrich, but... at the moment, he is a Gabrich."