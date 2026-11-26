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Lille manager Davide Ancelotti singled out Indonesian defender Calvin Verdonk and Japanese striker Ayase Ueda for special praise after Les Dogues came from behind to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Champions League. Trailing at half-time, Lille sparked a three-minute second-half turnaround to claim their first European victory of the season.

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Ancelotti hails 'underrated' Verdonk after historic Bayern upset

Lille manager Davide Ancelotti singled out Indonesian left-back Calvin Verdonk as an "underrated" standout after Les Dogues staged a thrilling 2-1 second-half comeback to inflict Bayern Munich's first Champions League defeat of the season. Trailing to Dayot Upamecano's 15th-minute header, Lille turned the match around through Ayase Ueda's 62nd-minute equaliser and an Aleksandar Pavlovic own goal forced by Ethan Mbappe three minutes later.

"Calvin is also an underrated player with many technical qualities, who demonstrated tonight his ability to be aggressive and win defensive duels," Ancelotti told reporters after full-time. "He's comfortable with the system we're playing in. I'm very happy with him; he has significant competition from Romain, which has made him better."

Praising Ayase Ueda's clinical instinct despite fitness limits

Alongside Verdonk's defensive tenacity, Japanese forward Ueda proved decisive up front. After seeing a 47th-minute leveller chalked off by VAR for a foul, Ueda kept his composure in the 62nd minute to slide Nathan Ngoy's pass into the far corner—despite not being fully match-fit.

"Ayase's goal was the goal of someone who knew where the goal was. It was the same goal he wanted to score against Lyon. Today, he was more fortunate. He's a player who doesn't need many opportunities to score," Ancelotti explained. "But it was a difficult match for him because he had a lot of duels; he's not yet at 100% physically. He had planned to play for an hour. He did his job. We're very happy that Ueda is a LOSC player."

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Half-time courage and Benjamin Andre's leadership spark turnaround

Facing a Bayern side missing injured stars Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Manuel Neuer, Lille looked subdued before the interval before emerging with far greater aggression to ignite the home crowd. Ancelotti also reserved praise for captain Benjamin Andre, who launched the counter-attack for Lille's winner.

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"At halftime, I wasn't worried. But I felt, like the players, that we could have done more, if we'd been more courageous. We started the second half with more determination in our attacks," Ancelotti said. On Andre, he added: "Benjamin embodies the club's values... He's a fundamental player, the heart of the team; he does a lot for the team, winning a lot of duels and second balls."

Lille keep European hopes alive before Saturday league test

Claiming their maiden Champions League victory of the campaign hands Lille a vital lifeline in the league phase while denting Bayern's hopes of a top-eight finish.

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"We have to keep our heads on our shoulders; by winning, we've given ourselves a chance to fight until the end," Ancelotti warned. "We're already focused on Saturday, because we have a tough league match coming up and little time to recover."