Lille manager Davide Ancelotti singled out Indonesian defender Calvin Verdonk and Japanese striker Ayase Ueda for special praise after Les Dogues came from behind to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Champions League. Trailing at half-time, Lille sparked a three-minute second-half turnaround to claim their first European victory of the season.
Ancelotti hails 'underrated' Verdonk after historic Bayern upset
Lille manager Davide Ancelotti singled out Indonesian left-back Calvin Verdonk as an "underrated" standout after Les Dogues staged a thrilling 2-1 second-half comeback to inflict Bayern Munich's first Champions League defeat of the season. Trailing to Dayot Upamecano's 15th-minute header, Lille turned the match around through Ayase Ueda's 62nd-minute equaliser and an Aleksandar Pavlovic own goal forced by Ethan Mbappe three minutes later.
"Calvin is also an underrated player with many technical qualities, who demonstrated tonight his ability to be aggressive and win defensive duels," Ancelotti told reporters after full-time. "He's comfortable with the system we're playing in. I'm very happy with him; he has significant competition from Romain, which has made him better."
Praising Ayase Ueda's clinical instinct despite fitness limits
Alongside Verdonk's defensive tenacity, Japanese forward Ueda proved decisive up front. After seeing a 47th-minute leveller chalked off by VAR for a foul, Ueda kept his composure in the 62nd minute to slide Nathan Ngoy's pass into the far corner—despite not being fully match-fit.
"Ayase's goal was the goal of someone who knew where the goal was. It was the same goal he wanted to score against Lyon. Today, he was more fortunate. He's a player who doesn't need many opportunities to score," Ancelotti explained. "But it was a difficult match for him because he had a lot of duels; he's not yet at 100% physically. He had planned to play for an hour. He did his job. We're very happy that Ueda is a LOSC player."
Half-time courage and Benjamin Andre's leadership spark turnaround
Facing a Bayern side missing injured stars Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Manuel Neuer, Lille looked subdued before the interval before emerging with far greater aggression to ignite the home crowd. Ancelotti also reserved praise for captain Benjamin Andre, who launched the counter-attack for Lille's winner.
"At halftime, I wasn't worried. But I felt, like the players, that we could have done more, if we'd been more courageous. We started the second half with more determination in our attacks," Ancelotti said. On Andre, he added: "Benjamin embodies the club's values... He's a fundamental player, the heart of the team; he does a lot for the team, winning a lot of duels and second balls."
Lille keep European hopes alive before Saturday league test
Claiming their maiden Champions League victory of the campaign hands Lille a vital lifeline in the league phase while denting Bayern's hopes of a top-eight finish.
"We have to keep our heads on our shoulders; by winning, we've given ourselves a chance to fight until the end," Ancelotti warned. "We're already focused on Saturday, because we have a tough league match coming up and little time to recover."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.