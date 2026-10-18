Henk Fraser has been surprised by Danny Buijs's criticism of Suriname's football association. The Fortuna Sittard manager is deeply unhappy with how Shiloh 't Zand was treated during the recent international break. Buijs says certain agreements were not honoured. Fraser says that is completely untrue.

"That lad had not played at the highest level for a year and a half before this season. So it is disappointing to see how they handled him", Buijs told ESPN angrily after Fortuna Sittard - FC Twente (1-1).

Brian Tevreden, director of Suriname's football association, took issue with Buijs's comments. "Buijs lectures the Surinamese Football Association through the media about communication. Then I'm sure he can take a response too", he told De Telegraaf .

"His account is not correct. From 11 to 23 September, there was continuous contact between the association and Fortuna, with both the medical staff and the coaching staff", Tevreden explained last week.

Fraser addressed the dispute over 't Zand on Sunday's Goedemorgen Eredivisie. "It irritated me in several ways. We can show that there was indeed communication from the very beginning. I find that troubling in itself. It is the tone, the way Buijs speaks. We are talking about communication, and that always works both ways."

"What irritated me was that first it was said that we had 'not communicated', then it became that we had 'communicated poorly', and now it is actually that we are not honouring the agreement", said the Suriname national team coach.

"He (Buijs, ed.) is someone who very much likes to make sure everyone knows what he thinks. That is also why I told Brian Tevreden that we had to respond, because we are not going to let ourselves be pushed around. Although I am a fan of the way he coaches, I have to say that this is utter nonsense", Fraser said.