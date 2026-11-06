Danish newspapers have been scathing about FC Midtjylland a day after their 1-6 thrashing by Ajax in the Conference League group stage. One of the Amsterdam side's standout performers, meanwhile, has drawn praise.

After the defeat, Tipsbladet called it a 'humiliation' for Midtjylland on the European stage. The newspaper singled out Kjell Wätjen, who was sent off. "What on earth was going through his head when he brought down Abdellah Ouazane? The German had received his first yellow card shortly before that, so he had to leave early. Disastrous."

Nordin Bakker had to pick the ball out of his net six times against Ajax, and the Danish media did not spare him. "He was hopeless, especially for Ajax's sixth goal. But Bakker certainly got no help from his defenders either."

With Mike Tullberg's team still without a win in the Conference League league phase, the verdict was harsh: "Midtjylland had to play the second half with ten men, but even so, you cannot concede five goals after the break against a side who are only slightly better on paper."

Friday Etim made it 1-1 in the 28th minute, giving Midtjylland hope. "But that hope quickly faded. Shortly after the break, Tolu once again could not be stopped in the penalty area. From that moment, Midtjylland's ordeal began. The Nigerian striker played a leading role in the Danish side's humiliation at Dutch hands."

Even Bold did not expect Ajax to run up such a huge score. "It got completely out of hand in the end. Oscar Gloukh made it 1-5 with a quarter of an hour remaining, before Bakker blundered as Ajax put the result beyond doubt."

By contrast, the Danish newspaper lavished praise on Tolu. "The physically strong number 9 is 1.97 metres tall and posed a constant threat to Midtjylland. He is a real asset to Ajax and an excellent replacement for Kasper Dolberg. Ajax were ruthless and exceptionally clinical after the home side's red card."