UAE head coach Zlatko Dalic says his side are ready to face Oman in the Gulf Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference broadcast on the Abu Dhabi Sports channel network, the Croatian said: "I am pleased with what we produced in the previous matches, but our focus now is entirely on tomorrow's game. We are approaching the tournament step by step, and our goal is to continue performing with the same spirit and determination."

He added: "We know that the match against Oman will be very difficult. We have studied the opponent well, as they put in an outstanding performance in the last 20 minutes against Kuwait and managed to win 3-1."

Dalic went on: "Oman also have a strong attacking group, and their coach Tarek Sektioui is doing a good job, which is why we have studied his strengths and weaknesses in order to set the right tactics for the match."

Respect for the opponent ran through his words. "We respect the Oman national team, as all matches between the UAE and Oman are difficult and marked by strength and rivalry, which is why we are cautious and ready for tomorrow's encounter," he continued.

Asked about the UAE being tipped for the title, Dalic said: "We are now in the semi-final, and I am pleased with the way we played in the group stage and the outstanding levels we produced. We must continue the journey by beating Oman and making our fans happy."

Oman have been handed an extra day of rest, but their coach refused to treat it as a get-out for his own players.

"The Oman national team got an extra day of rest, but we are not looking for excuses or justifications before the semi-final," he stressed. "We also rested some key players in the match against Qatar."

He signed off: "Winning the Gulf Cup is not easy, but we must be ready and give our best on the pitch, and we will be at the highest levels of concentration against Oman."















