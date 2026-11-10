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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoCzechia
epet Arena
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James Freemantle
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Czechia vs Spain UEFA Nations League A preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Czechia vs Spain
Czechia
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
L. Yamal
M. Merino
M. Oyarzabal

Comprehensive match preview of Czechia vs Spain in UEFA Nations League A. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

Czechia vs Spain UEFA Nations League A Preview

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
epet Arena

Spain travel to Prague to face Czechia at the Epet Arena on Thursday, November 12, in the penultimate round of UEFA Nations League Group 3 fixtures. The World Cup holders arrive as group leaders and already through to the quarter-finals, while Czechia prop up the table without a point to their name.

Czechia on the brink of elimination

Czechia have endured a difficult Nations League campaign, losing all four of their opening matches. Their last five results across all competitions make for grim reading — five consecutive defeats, including a 3-0 loss to England and a 3-1 reverse against Spain earlier in this same group phase.

England v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD4Getty Images

World Champions Spain keep on rolling

Spain, by contrast, have been in relentless form. Luis de la Fuente's side have won all five of their last matches, a run that includes their 1-0 World Cup final victory over Argentina in the summer. Arsenal utility man Mikel Merino has scored three times in his last two Spain outings, including a match-winning brace off the bench against Croatia last time out.

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-CRO-ESPGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Robin Hranáč, Pavel Šulc, Ondřej Lingr, Ondřej Kričfaluši, Michal Sácek, and Adam Karabec are all unavailable for the hosts with injury. Michal Sadilek is suspended.
  • Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal will miss this trip to Prague. Both are expected to join the squad later for Sunday's clash against England in the Spanish capital.
  • Spain has scored after the 85th minute in each of their last three outings.
  • Spain is unbeaten in 42 matches inside 90 minutes (W33, D9).

Likely XIs

Czechia (4231): Kinsky; Coufal, Chaloupek, Krejci, Slama; Kral, Soucek; Cerv, Ambros, Danek; Hlozek.

Spain (4231): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Ruiz; N Williams, Fermin, Baena; Torres.

Team news & squads

Czechia vs Spain Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Denia

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