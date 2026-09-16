How to get Czechia vs Spain tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Having gained promotion to UEFA Nations League A, following a highly successful campaign during the 2024/25 edition, Czechia will be keen to hold on to their lofty position amongst the biggest footballing nations in Europe. You can book tickets to upcoming Czechia matches today.



Following their opening four games of the league phase against Croatia, England (twice) and Spain in September/October, they wrap up their Group 3 campaign with match-ups vs Spain (home) and Croatia (away). The first of those against Spain takes place at Stadion Letná in Prague on Thursday, November 12.

Stadion Letná has hosted 50 official Czechia matches since the independent federation was established in 1993 and the host nation has never lost a competitive match there (although they have suffered twelve friendly losses).

Can the Czechs rise to the occasion against the World Cup holders? GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Czechia vs Spain UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Czechia vs Spain UEFA Nations League match?

Czechia vs Spain takes place at the Stadion Letná in Prague on Thursday, November 12, with a scheduled 8.45pm (CET) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 14:45 epet Arena

How to buy Czechia vs Spain UEFA Nations League tickets

Official primary ticket sales are processed directly through the (FAČR) Football Association of the Czech Republic's main portal, which is typically hosted via Ticketportal Czech Republic or Ticketstream. Generally, the FAČR starts selling match tickets roughly 4-6 weeks before kick-off.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Czechia vs Spain UEFA Nations League tickets?

The Football Association of the Czech Republic structures its pricing into three standard seating tiers (shown below), with official prices typically starting from around 490 CZK-1,500+ CZK (approximately €20-€60+)

Category 3 (Behind the Goals) : The most affordable option, generally placed in the South or North stands. This is also where the active home supporters (Czech Republic Supporters Seats) are historically situated.

Category 2 (Corners & Upper Side Sectors) : Mid-tier pricing that offers a balance between cost and field visibility.

Category 1 (Longside / Premium Main Stands) : The highest-priced standard tickets, running along the main sidelines with optimal, unobstructed views of the benches and midfield line.

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Stadion Letná

Stadion Letná (currently officially known as the epet ARENA due to sponsorship reasons) is the legendary home of Czech First League side, AC Sparta Prague, and a central pillar of Czech football in general.

Located in the picturesque Letná district overlooking central Prague, the iconic ground has hosted over a century of unforgettable sports drama, and huge political gatherings. It holds roughly 18,887 spectators, making it a compact but intensely loud cauldron.

Memorable moments at Stadion Letná

The Velvet Revolution (1989) : Beyond sport, Letná played a massive role in European history. During the anti-communist 'Velvet Revolution', the stadium opened up its concourses as a literal grandstand for the adjacent Letná Plain, where over 800,000 protesters gathered to demand democracy.

Euro 1996 Qualification Miracles (1995) : The newly modernised stadium hosted the newly formed Czech Republic national team. Historic qualifying victories against the Netherlands and Norway at Letná fueled the legendary Czech run to the Euro 1996 Final.

Champions League Glory Nights : As home to the legendary 'Iron Sparta' era, Letná has hosted giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Arsenal. Its unique, enclosed structure is notorious for trapping sound, making it a intimidating venue for visiting European clubs.

The Black Theme & History Wall: If you take an official club tour, you’ll notice a sleek, black interior theme, which is a deliberate nod to Sparta Prague’s original jersey colours, before they adopted their famous deep red.

Czechia vs Spain UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Czechia vs Spain: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Czechia (#48) vs Spain (#1)

Despite dramatic World Cup play-off wins over the Republic of Ireland and Denmark (both on penalties), Czechia failed to spark at the FIFA World Cup. They lost to both South Korea and Mexico and drew against South Africa during the group phase of the tournament.

Spain were global heroes back in the summer, after lifting the World Cup trophy aloft in North America. After opening the tournament with a sluggish 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde, they went on to win seven games in-a-row, conceding just a single goal.

Czechia vs Spain: Recent Head-To-Head Record

Spain holds a dominant head-to-head record against Czechia, remaining unbeaten in all previous seven encounters, winning five times and drawing twice.

The last meeting between the sides took place in June 2022 in the UEFA Nations League. Spain won the match 2-0 at the Estadio La Rosaleda in Málaga, with goals from Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia.

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Croatia CRO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Czechia CZE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 England ENG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Spain ESP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation



