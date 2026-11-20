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Ivan Toney could be set for a return to the Premier League. British sources, including the highly reliable Ben Jacobs, say Crystal Palace are interested.

Crystal Palace appointed Thomas Frank as their new manager two weeks ago. His task is to keep the club in the Premier League.

Frank spent years working with Toney at Brentford and has pushed for the 30-year-old Englishman, who now plays in Saudi Arabia.

Toney has led the line for Al-Ahli since the summer of 2024. With him in the side, the club won back-to-back Asian titles.

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The England international, who has ten caps, has excelled in the Saudi Pro League. He has played 108 matches for Al-Ahli since his move.

He has scored 86 goals in those matches. This season, he already has thirteen goals in just nine games.

Whether Toney wants to join Crystal Palace remains to be seen. The British striker is under contract in Saudi Arabia until mid-2028.

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Toney is also involved in a criminal case. He is suspected of assault and must appear in court in 2028.

His court hearing falls during that year’s European Championship. The striker tried to have the date moved, without success.