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Europa League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoLech Poznan
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James Freemantle

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Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Europa League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Europa League
Crystal Palace
Lech Poznan

Comprehensive match preview of Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan in the Europa League. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznań will kick off on 17 Sept 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznań Europa League preview

Last season’s UEFA Conference League winners Crystal Palace begin this season's UEFA Europa League campaign against Polish side Lech Poznań in London.

Palace must address their home form

Crystal Palace are still adjusting to life after Oliver Glasner, who won them their first-ever major piece of silverware with the 2025 FA Cup, and then followed it up with glory in the 2026 Conference League. After back-to-back wins, the Eagles lost 3-2 at home to newly-promoted Ipswich, meaning they've only won once in their last five matches at Selhurst Park. Daichi Kamada has contributed to four goals in Palace’s last three games, including three assists, so the Japanese playmaker will be key for Pierre Sage's Londoners, who have started the Premier League poorly with just three points from four outings.

Crystal Palace FC v Ipswich Town - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Lech Poznań saw their nine-game unbeaten competitive run come to an end on Saturday when they were beaten 2-1 by Górnik Zabrze in the Polish Ekstraklasa. Lech won their two UEL qualifying ties by 6-0 and 9-2 aggregate scorelines, and having won five of their last six European away games (D1), they'll head to London brimming with confidence.

Crystal Palace Fans Watch The UEFA Conference League Final 2026Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Twelve of Palace’s last 14 competitive games produced over 2.5 goals.
  • Palace have scored 2+ goals in five of their last six European home matches.
  • Lech’s last five games were all close affairs, with none seeing more than a one-goal winning margin.
  • Lech have scored in 15 successive European away matches.
  • Poznań have scored 15 goals in four UEL qualifiers.
  • Patrik Wålemark scored four goals in Lech Poznań’s final three UEL qualifiers.
  • Palace remain without attacking trio Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaïla Sarr, while Ali Gholizadeh hasn’t played since May for Lech Poznań.

Likely XIs

Palace (3421): Benitez; Richards, Disasi, Amahor; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino; Strand Larsen.

Poznań (442): Lis; Pereira, Skrzypczak, Monka, Gurgul; Walemark, Murawski, Berggren, Sayyadmanesh; Ishak, Rodriguez.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Sage

Pierre Sage's options are limited ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and the club has not released official injury or suspension information for this match. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Lech Poznan, Niels Frederiksen has also yet to confirm his squad or injury list. No suspensions have been reported. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

CRY

CRY - Form

EVE
L2-0
MCI
L1-4
FUL
W2-3
MID
W3-0
IPS
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LCH

LCH - Form

THU
D2-2
WID
W2-3
JAG
W2-1
RAK
W1-0
GOR
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Crystal Palace have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Ipswich Town on September 12, where a late goal decided the contest. Prior to that, Palace beat Middlesbrough 3-0 in the Carabao Cup and won 3-2 at Fulham in the Premier League, though they lost 4-1 to Manchester City and 2-0 to Everton before those results. Across those five games, Palace scored nine goals and conceded ten.

Lech Poznan have won three and lost one of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Ekstraklasa defeat to Gornik Zabrze on September 12. Before that, they beat Rakow Czestochowa 1-0 and Jagiellonia Bialystok 2-1 in consecutive league wins, won 3-2 away at Widzew Lodz, and drew 2-2 with Thun in Europa League qualification. Lech scored eight goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
00000000
1
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
1
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
00000000
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
1
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
00000000
1
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
1
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
1
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
00000000
1
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
1
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
00000000
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
00000000
1
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
1
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
00000000
1
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
00000000
1
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
1
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
00000000
1
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
1
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
00000000
1
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
00000000
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
00000000
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
00000000
1
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
00000000
1
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
00000000
1
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
1
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
1
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
1
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
1
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
1
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
1
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
1
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
1
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
1
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
00000000
1
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
1
RennesRennesREN
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Crystal Palace and Lech Poznan are both positioned first heading into this match.

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