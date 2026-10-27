Crystal Palace consider former Tottenham and Brentford boss Thomas Frank as potential replacement for under-pressure Pierre Sage

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Crystal Palace are considering former Tottenham boss Thomas Frank as a potential replacement for Pierre Sage, with recent results having increased the pressure on the Frenchman. Frank, who has been out of work since leaving Spurs in February, is highly regarded at Selhurst Park, but his struggles in north London remain a concern as the Eagles weigh up their options.

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Frank emerges as leading candidate to replace Sage

Palace are reportedly considering the appointment of Frank as their next manager, with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss emerging as a leading candidate to replace Sage at Selhurst Park. The Eagles are concerned about the Frenchman's performances, and recent results have increased the pressure on him.

According to Football Insider, Frank remains highly regarded by influential figures at the club, and his Premier League experience could make him an attractive option if Palace decide to make a change in the dugout.

Brentford success makes Frank an appealing option for Palace

Frank has been out of work since leaving Tottenham in February, but his achievements at Brentford continue to earn him admirers across English football. He guided the Bees into the Premier League and helped establish them as a competitive top-flight side despite their comparatively limited resources.

His ability to develop players and build an organised team could appeal to Palace as they assess their options, while his experience of management in the English top flight could provide greater stability during a difficult period.

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Dyche and Edwards also in contention as Palace weigh up options

However, Frank's disappointing spell at Tottenham remains a concern. Palace considered the Dane before appointing Sage, and decision-makers are reportedly evaluating carefully whether he is the right fit this time. He is not the only candidate either, with Sean Dyche and Rob Edwards also emerging as potential replacements.

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The Eagles will need to weigh up Frank's success at Brentford against his struggles in north London. His availability could make negotiations relatively straightforward, although Palace must first decide whether they are ready to part ways with Sage.

What next for Frank and Sage?

Frank is reportedly keen to return to Premier League management when the right opportunity arises, and the Palace job could offer him the chance to rebuild his reputation.

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For now, the club are continuing to assess their options, but if Sage's results do not improve, Frank could become a serious contender for the job in the coming weeks.



