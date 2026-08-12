The map of European football is about to be redrawn. In a surprise move, the Dutch Football Association have appointed Spain's Xavi Hernandez as the new head coach of the Netherlands.

The 46-year-old Barcelona legend succeeds Ronald Koeman, having reached an official agreement with the Dutch Football Association that runs until the 2030 World Cup finals.

Xavi said, in his first comments after signing: "It is a great honour to become coach of the Dutch national team".

He added: "As a graduate of the Barcelona academy, and deeply influenced by figures such as Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, I feel a special connection to Dutch football".

The former Spain star and former Barcelona head coach continued: "You could say that, in a way, I am a son of Dutch football".

His appointment opens a new chapter for the Netherlands. The Dutch Football Association are banking on a footballing philosophy rooted in the Total Football school to carry the country back to the winners' podium.